A new movie about 1980s Britain captures the America we are losing

S. Mitra Kalita is the senior vice president for news, opinion and programming for CNN Digital. She is the author of two books, including one about Indian immigrants in New Jersey.

(CNN) There's a scene in the new movie "Blinded by the Light" where British protesters harass and assault a Pakistani family on their way to a wedding. Their teenage son is nowhere to be found; he's off buying Springsteen tickets.

I watched it unfold and began to sob. Not at the racism, as awful as it was, but seeing myself in a teen who turned a blind eye to all his parents endured in pursuit of happiness. As the film's eponymous song goes: "Mama always told me not to look into the sights of the sun. Oh, but mama, that's where the fun is."

It's not surprising that Gurinder Chadha's film evokes such recognition among my generation, born to post-World War II immigrants, now reaching middle age and raising children of our own. It joins a growing genre of Asian-American movies with old world-new world tensions at their heart: "The Farewell," "Meet the Patels," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Always Be My Maybe" and Chadha's own sleeper, "Bend it Like Beckham."

Timing is everything, though, and my hope is that a broader audience sees this movie -- shot almost entirely in Britain -- for what it actually is: an ode to America. I saw the movie the week President Trump made his "go back" comments , and it contextualizes both his point of view and the hurt with which it lands.

"Blinded by the Light" tells the story of Javed, the son of Pakistani immigrants -- his mother works as a seamstress and his father loses his job in an auto factory. Javed turns to poetry to both capture and escape his 1987 suburban British existence; his hometown of Luton, he writes, "is a four-letter word."

In the movie a Sikh classmate introduces Javed to Bruce Springsteen.

