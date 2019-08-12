Treat yourself to 25% off Tarte makeup at the Friends & Family Sale

Some makeup brands specialize in eye products, others create really great lipsticks, and some carry the best skin products on the market. Tarte is a brand that does all the above and a ton more. The company has expanded into skin care, and some of those products are seriously amazing. We've already written about how Tarte carries some of our favorite waterproof and water-resistant makeup products.

That's why we had to let you know about the Friends & Family sale, which is going on through Thursday. Using the code BESTIES, you'll get 25% off select Tarte products. The code also applies to Sugar Rush products, which feature the vegan and cruelty-free formulas you know and love from Tarte, just with a price point that skews a little lower. And if you're a Tarte Rewards member, you'll qualify for 30% off all those products, using the same code.

So whether you're in the market for a new mascara, or you're someone who can never have enough makeup, this is a sale that's hard to pass on. Ahead, we've picked out a few of our favorite products to get you started.

Picture perfect eyelash curler & deluxe lights, camera, lashes mascara (originally $18; tartecosmetics.com): This eyelash curler has quickly become one of my favorites. It's well-shaped and easy to use. Plus it works perfectly with the accompanying mascara, which is always a bonus. The mascara is also one of my favorites -- it doesn't smudge or flake throughout the day and thickens my lashes without clumping.

Tartelette toasted eyeshadow palette (originally $39; tartecosmetics.com): This super versatile warm-tone palette is perfect for any natural daytime look or smokey nighttime glam.

Amazonian clay 12-hour blush (originally $29; tartecosmetics.com): This is one of my favorite blushes on the market. I haven't found one that has the same staying power, so I'll always come back to this one. Another huge plus (but a minus for my wallet) is that it comes in a ton of flattering shades that perform well on a wide range of skin tones.

Water foundation broad spectrum SPF 15 (originally $39; tartecosmetics.com): This water-based foundation is perfect if you want blemishes or discoloration covered but still want your natural skin to show through. Not every day calls for a full face of foundation -- though if you prefer that, we'd recommend the Amazonian clay full coverage foundation SPF 15 (originally $39; tartecosmetics.com).

Rainforest of the Sea deep sea collagen super serum (originally $39; tartecosmetics.com): This vegan collagen cocktail made from ingredients like marine plant extracts and argan oil is both lightweight and extremely hydrating. I enjoy applying it at night, so my skin looks instantly brighter and more hydrated when I wake up.

Drink of H2O hydrating boost moisturizer (originally $39; tartecosmetics.com): This vegan gel moisturizer features hyaluronic acid (a dry-skinned girl's best friend) and electrolyte-balancing sea salts. It's extremely lightweight and never greasy. While I love it for both day and nighttime wear, it performs super well under makeup, which I can't say for a lot of moisturizing lotions.