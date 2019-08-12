(CNN) The parents of missing London teenager Nora Quoirin have offered a £10,000 ($12,000) reward for information leading to the return of their daughter, who vanished from a remote resort in Malaysia more than a week ago while on holiday with her family.

Search teams have been trawling the rainforest surrounding the Dusun resort since the 15-year-old, who has a learning disability, was found to be missing from her bedroom on Sunday, August 4.

Her parents said the reward money had been donated by an anonymous business in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The appeal comes as crowd-funded donations for Quoirin's family exceeded £100,000 ($120,000).

fundraising page set up by her aunt had raised £91,195 by Monday, while another page collecting money in euros has so far generated nearly 15,000 euros ($16,800).

"Nóra would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily," her aunt wrote in the appeal. "Nóra is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety."

