-- The Trump administration released a rule that could dramatically cut the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter and stay in the US.
-- Russian residents are rushing to buy iodine tablets after reports of radiation were posted online following a deadly blast at a military test site.
-- Hong Kong's international airport, one of the busiest in the world, was shut down as the protest crisis rocking the city caused nearly 200 flight cancellations.
-- Attorney General William Barr said investigators are learning of "serious irregularities" at the New York jail where accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend.
-- The man accused of opening fire in a Norwegian mosque over the weekend appeared in court with two black eyes.
-- Anthony Scaramucci, a former White House communications director who has frequently defended President Trump, said he no longer supports Trump's reelection bid.
-- An American golfer has come under fire after taking over two minutes to play several shots, three times longer than the 40 seconds recommended in golf's rulebook.
-- Clips of Taylor Swift dancing and lip-syncing to her own music at a party has spawned a #DrunkTaylor hashtag. And the singer is apparently very into it.