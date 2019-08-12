DJ Arafat, Ivorian music star, killed in motorbike crash at age 33

Abidjan (CNN) Ivorian musician DJ Arafat has died of injuries he sustained in a motor bike accident, his management told CNN on Monday.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Ange Didier Houon, died on Monday in a hospital in Abidjan. He had been undergoing treatment after the accident on Sunday, his spokesman Yves Roland Jay Jay told CNN.

"He was involved in an accident in the Angre neighborhood and later died in hospital. He died at 8:10 am this morning," Yves Jay Jay confirmed by telephone on Monday.

"He was Ivory Coast's best musician," said Yves Jay Jay in somber voice. He gave no further details about the incident or the nature of the musician's injuries.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has offered his condolences to the musician's family and the arts community.