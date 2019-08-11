UFC fighter Mike Perry got his nose shattered

WARNING: This story contains graphic photos.

(CNN) Mike Perry's nose might never look the same again.

The American MMA fighter took a bloody beating by Brazilian-American Vicente Luque in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night in Uruguay on Saturday.

The two went at it in an intense back-and-forth that ultimately ended in a split decision win for Luque.

But the gruesome moment that had everyone talking came in the third round when a flying knee from Luque shattered Perry's nose. Blood started pouring everywhere.

By the end of the fight, his nose had migrated over to one side of his face. But when Perry looked up at the screen to survey the damage, he just ... smiled

Perry somehow kept fighting after the bloody injury.

