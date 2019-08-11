Fire at a Pennsylvania day care center kills four siblings and the homeowner's child

(CNN) A fire at a Pennsylvania day care center early Sunday killed five children, including four siblings, officials said.

Four people were injured, including two teenagers who jumped from a second-floor window onto a porch of the home in Erie to escape the flames, Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone told CNN in an interview. Santone said the homeowner was injured, along with a neighbor who tried to enter the burning home to rescue victims.

Eight people were in the home when the fire broke out around 1:15 a.m., Santone said. The home also operated as a day care, according to fire officials.

"I was just down there, there's flowers everywhere," Santone said about a memorial at the scene. "Nobody likes to see this, especially when it's kids."

Firefighters respond to a blaze at an Erie, Pennsylvania home and daycare. Five children were killed.

Firefighters rescued the five children from second-story bedrooms at the front of the home, CNN affiliate WJET reported

