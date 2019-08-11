The car of a mother who has been missing for a month has been found

(CNN) Authorities in California have found a car belonging to a mother of three who has been missing from El Dorado County for nearly a month.

But the search for Heather Gumina continues.

Gumina, also known as Heather Gumina Waters, has been missing since July 16, but the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office does not know where she was last seen, according to CNN affiliate KTXL . The sheriff's office said Friday that it had found the 33-year-old's black 2005 Infiniti G35.

Gumina was last seen driving this 2005 black Infiniti Coupe with pink bow stickers on it, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

Police did not say where the car was found, just that it was found within the county and is now being forensically processed for evidence.

The sheriff's office previously said it thought she might be driving the car, which has pink accents.

Read More