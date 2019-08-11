LGBTQ history curriculum will now be taught in Illinois schools

(CNN) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law on Friday a bill that ensures the contributions of LGBTQ people are taught in public schools.

House Bill 246 was introduced by Rep. Anna Moeller to amend the school code to add a more inclusive history curriculum.

"In public schools only, the teaching of history shall include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State," the bill states.

The organization said some topics that will be added to the new curriculum include the nation's first gay rights organization, the Society for Human Rights, being formed in 1924 in Chicago, and Sally Ride, the first US woman in space, who was a lesbian.

