Delaware is being recognized as the first no-kill state for animal shelters

(CNN) Delaware is making history as the first and only no-kill animal shelter state in the country, according to Best Friends Animal Society, a non-profit animal welfare organization.

For a state to be deemed "no-kill," it must achieve at least a 90% save rate for all cats and dogs entering its shelters.

"Last year, about 733,000 dogs and cats were killed in our nation's animal shelters, simply because they didn't have safe places to call home," the group's website reads. "Together, we can change that and achieve no-kill for dogs and cats nationwide by 2025."

Best Friends also says, "We recognize that, for some animals, euthanasia is the most compassionate choice."

The Delaware news was announced at Best Friends' recent annual conference.

