Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake is dead at 62

(CNN) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver coach Darryl Drake has died, team officials said Sunday. He was 62.

Team president Art Rooney II confirmed Drake's death Sunday morning in a statement

"Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career," Rooney said. "He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football."

Head coach Mike Tomlin called Drake a "close friend" in a statement

"He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now."

