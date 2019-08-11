Catcher in the Rye finally joins the digital age

(CNN) Holden Caulfield is finally joining the digital age.

J. D. Salinger's classic "The Catcher in the Rye" and other books by the author will soon be available as an e-book, publisher Little, Brown and Company said.

The famously reclusive writer, who died in 2010, had resisted putting his works online because of his dislike for computers and technology, The New York Times reported

The author's son, Matt Salinger, wants to make the books more accessible to a younger generation of readers and for those with disabilities that prevent them from reading printed material, according to The Times, which interviewed the younger Salinger.

