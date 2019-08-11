What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Bianca Andreescu, left, consoles Serena Williams after Williams' back spasms forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto on Sunday, August 11.
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Benfica soccer players celebrate after winning Portugal's Super Cup on Sunday, August 4.
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
From left, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, Cuba's Liadagmis Povea and Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts celebrate at the Pan American Games on Friday, August 9. Rojas won gold in the triple jump. Ricketts won silver and Povea won bronze.
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Mike Perry's nose was disfigured during his UFC fight against Vicente Luque on Saturday, August 10. Luque won the bout by split decision.
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Baltimore's Kenny Young sacks Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 8.
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Antigua's Priscilla Frederick competes in the high jump at the Pan American Games on Thursday, August 8.
What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos
Fans of Greek soccer club PAOK chant slogans during a Champions League qualifier in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Tuesday, August 6.