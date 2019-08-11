What a shot! 32 amazing sports photos

Breaking News

Updated 11:17 PM ET, Sun August 11, 2019

Bianca Andreescu, left, consoles Serena Williams after Williams' back spasms forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final in Toronto on Sunday, August 11.
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the US Gymnastics Championships on Friday, August 9. The Olympic champion made history this week when she became the first gymnast to ever attempt and land a double-twisting, double somersault dismount off the balance beam.
Benfica soccer players celebrate after winning Portugal's Super Cup on Sunday, August 4.
From left, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, Cuba's Liadagmis Povea and Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts celebrate at the Pan American Games on Friday, August 9. Rojas won gold in the triple jump. Ricketts won silver and Povea won bronze.
Mike Perry's nose was disfigured during his UFC fight against Vicente Luque on Saturday, August 10. Luque won the bout by split decision.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone holds Brett Gardner from going after umpire Chris Segal during a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Friday, August 9. Gardner was angry because Segal had thrown him out of the game.
Baltimore's Kenny Young sacks Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew during an NFL preseason game on Thursday, August 8.
Antigua's Priscilla Frederick competes in the high jump at the Pan American Games on Thursday, August 8.
Fans of Greek soccer club PAOK chant slogans during a Champions League qualifier in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Tuesday, August 6.
