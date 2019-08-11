Deadly Legionnaires' outbreak at Atlanta hotel is the largest on record in Georgia

Atlanta (CNN) An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease tied to a prominent Atlanta hotel is the largest recorded Legionella outbreak in Georgia, a public health official told CNN on Sunday.

One person died of the disease and 11 others were diagnosed with it after staying at the Sheraton Atlanta, said Nancy Nydam, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Public Health

The number of probable cases has risen to 63, Nydam said. Probable cases are those who have symptoms of the disease but have not yet had a laboratory test to confirm it.

The cases involve people who stayed at or visited the downtown hotel between June 12 and July 15, Nydam said.

The hotel closed July 16 and said it will remain shut until at least August 14, general manager Ken Peduzzi said in a statement Friday.

