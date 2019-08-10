A bear bites a sleeping boy on the face at a campground in Utah

(CNN)Utah wildlife officials are searching for a bear that bit a sleeping 13-year-old in the face at a campground in the Moab area.
The incident happened Friday along the Colorado River in the Dewey Bridge campground, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a Facebook post.
"The young man was injured on his right cheek and his right ear and was transported to a hospital for treatment. We are currently working with USDA-Wildlife Services and using dogs and traps in an effort to capture the bear," it said.
Officials found the bear's tracks in the sand along the river. Because it attacked a human, it will be euthanized when it is located, officials said. The campground has been closed, and warning signs will be posted in the area.