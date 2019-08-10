A bear bites a sleeping boy on the face at a campground in Utah

(CNN) Utah wildlife officials are searching for a bear that bit a sleeping 13-year-old in the face at a campground in the Moab area.

The incident happened Friday along the Colorado River in the Dewey Bridge campground, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said in a Facebook post.

"The young man was injured on his right cheek and his right ear and was transported to a hospital for treatment. We are currently working with USDA-Wildlife Services and using dogs and traps in an effort to capture the bear," it said.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials said they found the bear's tracks in the sand along the river.

Officials found the bear's tracks in the sand along the river. Because it attacked a human, it will be euthanized when it is located, officials said. The campground has been closed, and warning signs will be posted in the area.