Woman describes scramble to rescue a boy after his 3 siblings drowned in Texas

(CNN) A woman who jumped in to help save a boy whose three siblings drowned in Texas described the child's struggle to stay afloat after they were overcome by waves.

The three siblings drowned Thursday night at Sylvan Beach Park in La Porte, officials said. They were ages 11, 13 and 7, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a statement.

A fourth child, who's 10 years old, was pulled from the water and survived, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. said.

Veronika Alvarez, 23, said she was at the scene when her dog started barking. She saw the parents trying to grab a child and jumped into the water to help, she told CNN affiliate KTRK/ABC

"I just jumped in because no one was responding. Everybody was quick to grab their phones, but I was like, it's not important. What's important is the people who are drowning,"she told the affiliate.

