A longtime US figure skating coach has been accused of sexual abuse in a new lawsuit

(CNN) A figure skater has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime US Figure Skating coach Richard Callaghan of sexually abusing him for approximately two years, beginning when he was about 14.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego court, alleges Callaghan sexually molested figure skater Adam Schmidt repeatedly between 1999 and 2001, both while coaching the then-teen and later at a competition in San Diego. Schmidt, now 34, is a former member of the US National Figure Skating Team, his lawyers said.

The abuse continued, the lawsuit says, despite the fact a 1999 New York Times article revealed allegations of sexual misconduct by Callaghan with another figure skater. The coach remained "in good-standing" with the US Figure Skating Association, which was aware of allegation by the alleged victim, but dismissed it, the lawsuit alleges.

Callaghan was also an employee at an ice skating rink in Rochester, Michigan, the lawsuit says, where he was allowed to continue coaching minors, and where he allegedly abused Schmidt.

"While performing these duties, (Callaghan) violated his role as a coach, sexually violated the Plaintiff, and used his position of authority and power over the Plaintiff," the lawsuit alleges.

