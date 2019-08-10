Michigan officer placed on leave following KKK paraphernalia discovered at his home

(CNN) A Michigan police officer has been placed on administrative leave after potential home buyers said they discovered Confederate flags and Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia while touring his home.

Robert and Reyna Mathis were with their real estate agent on Wednesday when they went to see the five-bedroom house that belongs to Muskegon Officer Charles Anderson. Upon entrance to the home, the couple saw the flags on the walls, in the dining room and in the garage.

But what the Mathises discovered in one of the bedrooms was even more shocking, they said.

"There's a plaque on the wall. So, I walk over to the wall and I read the plaque and it said 'KKK application.' So, I was like, 'I'm done,'" Robert Mathis told CNN affiliate WOOD

The couple alerted their agent and ended the walk-through after seeing the application, which was in a wooden frame and did not appear to be filled out. Robert Mathis then took to Facebook to detail the experience he had with his wife.

