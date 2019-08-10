Karma caught up to this ketchup thief. Now, Heinz is helping the thief out

(CNN) This ketchup thief may have gotten away with a crime, but karma still kicked in.

A thief swiped a bottle of ketchup from Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in New Jersey, but the person, so racked with guilt, went to Walmart, bought two 32-oz. bottles of Heinz Ketchup, and left them in a bag outside the restaurant with a note.

"A few hours [after] I did it, someone crashed into my car, and since then karma, luck, and life have been sh**," the thief wrote in the note, left on Wednesday night. "I hope returning two new bottles will restore some for me, and I can stop carrying around this guilt."

The restaurant manager found the bag while she was closing, and showed it to the owner of the franchise location, Maria DiLeo, the next morning.

"I really felt bad," DiLeo told CNN, referring to the unnamed thief with the pronoun "she." "She's got to be 17, 18, 19. I really did feel bad."

