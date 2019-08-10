Going home to report on a mass shooting was the hardest assignment I've ever had
Updated 1:21 AM ET, Sat August 10, 2019
CNN's Nicole Chavez calls El Paso and Ciudad Juárez home. She has been reporting on the Walmart shooting from El Paso since Sunday.
El Paso, Texas (CNN)I often -- way too often -- write about mass shootings across the country. I've scrambled many times to take notes as police chiefs speak surrounded by microphones and felt horrified by the death toll. A bar in Thousand Oaks, 12 people. A Pittsburgh synagogue, 11. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 17.
Many of my stories are filled with terror and loss and sometimes I feel like I've lost my humanity afterward. We report on how the shootings unfold, the victims' names, their vigils and their funerals. It's become so routine.
Everything changed this week when a white man traveled hundreds of miles to my hometown to open fire at a Walmart store and killed 22 people. It was an act of terrorism against Mexicans and the Hispanic community. It was against my people and those I consider my family.
When I saw the 22 white crosses at the makeshift memorial in El Paso, I just couldn't believe it. I've seen photos of similar crosses before in the wake of other shootings.
"Not here, not here," I kept telling myself. "No puede ser."
I sat down with the maker of those crosses, Greg Kanis, after he spoke with a relative of one of the victims and wrote her name on one of the crosses. His hands and T-shirt were stained from the black marker he was using to write.
"I never imagined that I was going to see you here," I told him as I broke down in tears.
I couldn't stop myself from crying in that moment and many other moments this week. I cried when I read "915" -- the city's area code -- and "El Paso" in the signs at the memorial. I cried when I heard Juan Gabriel's "Amor Eterno" being played by a mariachi. I cried when I hugged my 7-year-old niece for the first time since I arrived to cover the shooting, and when my mom told me how anxious she felt when she went to another Walmart to pick up eggs and ham two days after the shooting.
I've cried so much this week because this is my home. I didn't know any of the victims but still I'm mourning them. I'm mourning because I'm part of a community full of love and fraternity, where families get together every weekend to go to church and cook carne asada in their backyards. I'm mourning because I grew up around people who are going to hug just minutes after meeting you, because in El Paso a simple handshake wouldn't make it -- it feels so impersonal.