Going home to report on a mass shooting was the hardest assignment I've ever had

CNN's Nicole Chavez calls El Paso and Ciudad Juárez home. She has been reporting on the Walmart shooting from El Paso since Sunday.

El Paso, Texas (CNN) I often -- way too often -- write about mass shootings across the country. I've scrambled many times to take notes as police chiefs speak surrounded by microphones and felt horrified by the death toll. A bar in Thousand Oaks, 12 people. A Pittsburgh synagogue, 11. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 17.

Many of my stories are filled with terror and loss and sometimes I feel like I've lost my humanity afterward. We report on how the shootings unfold, the victims' names, their vigils and their funerals. It's become so routine.

Everything changed this week when a white man traveled hundreds of miles to my hometown to open fire at a Walmart store and killed 22 people. It was an act of terrorism against Mexicans and the Hispanic community. It was against my people and those I consider my family.

When I saw the 22 white crosses at the makeshift memorial in El Paso, I just couldn't believe it. I've seen photos of similar crosses before in the wake of other shootings.

"Not here, not here," I kept telling myself. "No puede ser."

