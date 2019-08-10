Beach umbrella injures 13-year-old boy

(CNN) A 13-year-old boy was injured by an umbrella at a Massachusetts beach Friday, the Gloucester Fire Department said.

Fire Lt. Nick Ouellette told CNN he responded to the call at Good Harbor Beach around 1:40 p.m. and learned the boy had a puncture wound on his left shoulder caused by a beach umbrella.

A lifeguard and an off-duty nurse were assisting the boy before paramedics arrived, Ouellette said, adding that everyone seemed "surprisingly calm." He said he wasn't sure how the umbrella injured the boy, who Ouellette believes was at the beach with his family.

The boy had "serious but not life-threatening injuries" and was transported to Beverly Hospital, the fire department said.

Good Harbor Beach is on Cape Ann, about 40 miles northeast of Boston.