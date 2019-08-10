Missing YouTuber found 'safe and well' after 10 days missing

London (CNN) London police confirmed Saturday that Marina Joyce, a 22-year-old YouTuber who was missing for 10 days, has been found and is "safe and well."

Joyce, who lives in north London, was last seen on July 31 and reported missing on August 7.

On Friday afternoon, the police appealed for help in finding Joyce.

Several hours later, her boyfriend , Brandon Mehmed, also a YouTuber, tweeted : "Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don't worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that)."

When contacted by CNN for clarification Mehmed said she had been found by police, which London's Metropolitan Police then confirmed.

