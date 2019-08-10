They survived the Christchurch attacks. In Mecca, they're finding peace as Hajj pilgrims

(CNN) When 31-year-old Maryam Gul laid eyes on the Kaaba this week, it was a moment of complete peace. The cube-shaped structure, and most sacred shrine of Islam, felt a world away from the Linwood mosque at Christchurch, New Zealand where her mother, father and brother were fatally gunned down earlier this year.

"I thought I am looking at a symbol, a symbol of peace. A symbol of God. He's here," Gul told CNN.

Gul is one of 200 people who arrived in Mecca, Saudi Arabia from Christchurch this week to perform t he annual Hajj pilgrimage , which began on Friday. They are survivors of the March 2019 terror attacks at two Christchurch mosques as well as the relatives of those who were slain in the shootings.

Fifty-one people were killed in the attack by a white nationalist gunman during Friday prayers.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman extended the invitation to the group for the all-expenses-paid pilgrimage in July. CNN's interviews with Christchurch pilgrims in Mecca were facilitated by the kingdom's Center of International Communications.

Read More