Five Russian nuclear agency workers killed in a blast while testing 'jet propulsion system'

Moscow, Russia (CNN) Five employees of Russia's atomic agency have been killed in a blast at a military test site in northern Russia, the state-run Rosatom said Saturday.

The five were killed "while testing a liquid jet propulsion system," Rosatom, which oversees all Russian nuclear projects, said in a statement on its website.

It added three more people were injured and "have burns of varying severity."

The incident happened Thursday near Severodvinsk, a town in the Arkhangelsk region which is home to a naval base and a shipyard.

The Russian Defense Ministry said at the time that two people died while testing the liquid jet propulsion system and that no dangerous substances were released into the atmosphere.

Read More