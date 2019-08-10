(CNN) One person was wounded Saturday during a shooting at a mosque in a suburb of the Norwegian capital of Oslo, police said.

Oslo police said via Twitter that the shooting occurred at Al-Noor Islamic Center, where the shooter and another person sustained minor injuries.

The suspected shooter, who is Norwegian, was in custody, police said via Twitter.

Multiple weapons were found inside the mosque, police said. The weapons are believed to be connected to the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Police were trying to determine whether there were wider threats to other mosques and security has been increased.

