One person wounded in mosque shooting near Oslo

(CNN) A gunman injured one person at a mosque on Saturday in a suburb of the Norwegian capital of Oslo, police said.

The shooting occurred at Al-Noor Islamic Center and the victim sustained minor injuries, Oslo Police Superintendent Rune Skjold said at a news conference.

"We are not sure what he was injured by. He's not heavily injured," said Skjold.

A suspect, described as a Norwegian man in his 20s, was taken into custody, Skjold said. He also appeared to be lightly injured.

Multiple weapons were found inside the mosque, police said. The weapons are believed to be connected to the suspect.

