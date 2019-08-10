Wayfair's 48-hour blowout sale is exactly what you need for a fall refresh

It's easy to forget while enjoying the summer heat, but back-to-school season will soon be upon us. By all means, make the most of the warm weather before it's gone. But you'll make the busy fall season a bit easier to manage if you think ahead and grab some essentials now to get you and your home ready for the cooler weather.

Thankfully, home space retailer Wayfair is hosting a massive 48-hour clearance sale starting today, August 10, on everything from front door accents to decor essentials, such as rugs and lighting. The discounts are huge with up to 70 percent off in some categories, such as outdoor essentials, bedding, and kids. You can spruce up your kitchen, storage, and even living and furniture collection thanks to these massive discounts, which will help you update your space on a budget.

Below are some of our favorite finds, but you can shop the entire collection on Wayfair's site now. These items will only be on sale until August 12, so make sure to grab what you need while you can.

Austen Twin Convertible Sofa ($247.99, originally $529.05; wayfair.com)

Ringspun 100% Cotton Bath Towel ($12.99, originally $22; wayfair.com)

Merrick Single Shower Curtain ($32.44; wayfair.com)

Cainsville Coffee Table ($125.99, originally $249; wayfair.com)

Fulgham Comforter Set ($46.70, originally $112.66; wayfair.com)

Galilea Chevron 100% Cotton Throw Pillow ($24.99, originally $44.04; wayfair.com)

Markita Hello Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat ($19.26, originally $22.99; wayfair.com)

Shreya 1-Drawer Nightstand ($69.99, originally $109; wayfair.com)

Ebern Designs Bailee 4-Piece Sheet Set ($24.99, originally $22.35; wayfair.com)

The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.