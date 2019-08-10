At least 61 people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (CNN) At least 61 people were killed and 70 injured when a fuel tanker exploded on a busy road in Tanzania, government spokesperson Hassan Abbas said.

The vehicle overturned on the road in Morogoro, 175 kilometers (109 miles) west of Dar es Salaam, according to Kebwe Stephene, the regional commissioner of Morogoro.

An eyewitness said the truck was going at speed and was trying to avoid a motorcyclist on the main road near a Msamvu bus station. The driver appeared to lose control and the truck overturned.

The bus station serves as a major hub for passengers traveling to other parts of Tanzania and is a popular spot for boda-bodas, motorbike taxis common in the region.

Stephene said the crash attracted a large crowd. When someone noticed the truck's cargo was leaking, many rushed to get buckets and containers to collect the fuel.

