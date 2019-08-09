North Korea fires another round of projectiles

(CNN)North Korea yet again has launched projectiles in the sea, according to US and South Korean officials.
A US official said North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles that appear to be similar to other recent launches.
Two projectiles were fired early Saturday, a statement from South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said.
They were launched from the Hamhung area [of North Korea] and "the military is maintaining a readiness posture monitoring related trends in preparation for additional launches," the military added.
Earlier launches
On Tuesday this week, North Korea also launched unidentified projectiles from South Hwanghae Province toward the waters off the Japanese coast.
At the time, North Korea's Foreign Ministry voiced its displeasure with upcoming joint US-South Korean joint military exercises it called "aggressive" -- but made no mention of the reported launches.
The statement said that Pyongyang would be forced to "seek a new road" if Seoul and Washington were to continue to "sharpen a sword to do us harm."
According to North Korean state-run news agency KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw that launch and said it was a warning to the US and South Korea over their joint military drills, which have long been a thorn in North Korea's side.