North Korea fires another round of projectiles

(CNN) North Korea yet again has launched projectiles in the sea, according to US and South Korean officials.

A US official said North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles that appear to be similar to other recent launches.

Two projectiles were fired early Saturday, a statement from South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff said.

They were launched from the Hamhung area [of North Korea] and "the military is maintaining a readiness posture monitoring related trends in preparation for additional launches," the military added.

Earlier launches

