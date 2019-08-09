This Tunisian lawyer is hoping to be the country's first openly gay president

(CNN) An openly gay candidate is running for president in Tunisia , hoping to become the country's first LGBTQ leader.

Baatour is a lawyer and the leader of the country's fringe Liberal Party. He also co-founded Shams, an LGBTQ rights group.

Seven percent of people in Tunisia view homosexuality as acceptable, according to a BBC News Arabic survey released in June

That's compared to 26 percent in Algeria, 21 percent in Morocco, and 17 percent in Sudan. Tunisia's numbers are higher than Lebanon and the West Bank, which reported 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Pro-LGBTQ groups in Tunisia have come out against Baatour in the past

Baatour has faced criticism from fellow LGBTQ advocates, who say he " represents a big danger " to Tunisia. Last year, the Tunisian Coalition for LGTBQI+ Rights distanced itself from Shams and Baatour, citing "outing" practices by the group, and alleged sexual harassment by Baatour.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote September 15, a run-off election will be held November 3.