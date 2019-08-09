Here's what you need to know about Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's biggest holidays

(CNN) From Sunday, more than a billion Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, which translates to the Festival of Sacrifice.

What is it?

One of the most important holidays of the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha marks the height of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It commemorates the story in the Quran of God appearing to Ibrahim -- also known as Abraham -- in a dream and commanding him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.

Yemenis buy sweets and nuts at a market in the capital Sanaa on August 8, 2019, as Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Muslims believe that as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, God stopped his hand and gave him a sheep or ram in place of his son. A version of the story also appears in the Book of Genesis in the Old Testament and in the Torah.

To commemorate God's test of Ibrahim, many Muslim families have an animal slaughtered -- often through their local butcher -- and distribute the meat to family, neighbors and the poor.

Read More