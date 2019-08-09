The Texas Rangers banned a fan after a Hispanic family said he harassed them at a game

(CNN) Jessica Romero says she and her family were harassed at a Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, by a fan who made racist comments. Now that fan has been banned from home games.

The racist fan made a crude gesture with his middle finger behind Romero and her family when the family took a selfie together, Romero wrote in a Facebook post that's been shared more than 115,000 times.

The unidentified man made it clear that "he is not a fan of Hispanics" and said President Donald Trump should "hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back," Romero posted.

It was last Saturday -- the same day that a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead, most of them Latinos.

The Texas Rangers told the fan that he'd violated the club's fan code of conduct and banned him indefinitely from Rangers home games, the Dallas Morning News reports.

