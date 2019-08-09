The Texas Rangers banned a fan after a Hispanic family said he harassed them at a game

(CNN)Jessica Romero says she and her family were harassed at a Texas Rangers game in Arlington, Texas, by a fan who made racist comments. Now that fan has been banned from home games.
The racist fan made a crude gesture with his middle finger behind Romero and her family when the family took a selfie together, Romero wrote in a Facebook post that's been shared more than 115,000 times.
The unidentified man made it clear that "he is not a fan of Hispanics" and said President Donald Trump should "hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back," Romero posted.
It was last Saturday -- the same day that a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, left 22 people dead, most of them Latinos.
The Texas Rangers told the fan that he'd violated the club's fan code of conduct and banned him indefinitely from Rangers home games, the Dallas Morning News reports.
In a statement, John Blake, a spokesman for the Rangers, told CNN that the organization is "truly sorry" about the fan's "offensive behavior." He added, "There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur."
CNN has reached out to Jessica Romero and her husband Ramon.
Ramon Romero told the Dallas Morning News that he'd left the stands to buy his son a hot dog, when the man was making the comments.
"I was just in shock," he said. "I would have said something, but she said she was more concerned about me and the safety of our son. She said she didn't want anything to get out of control.
According to his wife's post, she and her family were taking a picture in their stadium seats, as they do at every Rangers game they attend, when they heard a man say "let me see how I can f*** up their pic."
They later saw that he was shooting the bird in the background.
Others want to show the family they're welcome
Ron Chapman Jr., a Dallas lawyer, heard what had happened and told CNN he wanted to step up and help make things right for the Romero family.
He's offering them his tickets to front row seats just behind the visitors' dugout.
"I learned about their experience through various news stories," Chapman said. "I think almost everyone who read the story had the same reaction -- that the described behavior is completely abhorrent and unacceptable."
He said he felt compelled to step up and try to bring something positive out of the situation.
"In these times, passively disagreeing just isn't enough, in my mind. We have to affirmatively overcome discrimination, not just disagree with it," Chapman said.