Former Olympian charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting on his farm

(CNN) A former US Olympian was charged with two counts of attempted murder Thursday after a shooting was reported at his New Jersey farm, authorities said.

Michael Barisone, 54, was part of the US Olympic Dressage Team in the 2008 Olympics in China. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release that he has been charged with attempted murder as well as weapons charges related to the incident.

It was not immediately clear if Barisone had an attorney.

Washington Township police were called to Barisone Dressage Wednesday at 2:13 p.m. after a 911 call for a woman with gunshot wounds, according to the release. Authorities also found an injured man at the scene and recovered a gun.

Authorities did not identify the victims in the incident and there was no further information on their conditions as of Thursday night.

