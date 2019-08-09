A jilted boyfriend kills a nanny and her boss in New Jersey, police say

New York (CNN) Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez sent her boyfriend a text about 2 a.m. last weekend, breaking up with him and demanding he return the key to her employer's house in a New Jersey suburb.

Her boyfriend responded immediately, saying he was upset about the end of their relationship, authorities said. About three hours later, Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, was found fatally stabbed on a street in Maplewood. Her hands were bound by tape.

In a home near where she was found, David Kimowitz, 40, who owns a comedy venue in Manhattan, was also found dead with multiple stab wounds. Bermudez-Rodriguez worked for Kimowitz and his wife as a nanny to their two children, according to the criminal complaint.

Her boyfriend is arrested at the airport

Prosecutors allege the nanny's boyfriend, Joseph D. Porter, entered the Kimowitz home on August 3 using her key.

