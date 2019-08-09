A shooter is on the run after killing 2 people on a Houston freeway during rush hour

(CNN) A gunman is on the run after killing two people on a Houston freeway as horrified motorists watched during evening rush hour, authorities said.

Police initially got the call of an accident at 5:55 p.m. Thursday but when they arrived seven minutes later, they found a shooting scene.

The fatal shooting started as a crash between two cars going eastbound on Interstate 10, Houston Police assistant chief Bobby Dobbins said at a news conference.

"One of the vehicles struck the other vehicle and spun it out ... similar to a pit maneuver," he said.

The fatal shooting happened as two cars were going eastbound on Interstae-10 in Houston.

Gunman fired as the car rolled down the hill

