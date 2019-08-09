This 6-year-old girl wants to know why there are no female toy soldiers

(CNN) Vivian Lord may be only 6 years old, but she's making her voice heard.

This summer, when she began playing with plastic toy soldiers, she was struck by one glaring issue: There were no women.

Vivian decided she simply would not stand for this. So she began drafting letters to toy companies across the country, asking that they start making female toy soldiers.

"Why do you not make girl army men," Vivian wrote. "My [friend's] mom is in the army to!!"

Vivian's mother, Brittany Lord of Little Rock, Arkansas, was caught by surprise when Vivian brought the issue to her attention.

