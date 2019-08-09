Flight attendant fired for allegedly being drunk on the clock

(CNN) A flight attendant was arrested after passengers aboard a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, expressed concern about her condition during the flight, court documents show.

Julianne March, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was arrested August 2 after United Flight 4849 landed and charged with public intoxication, according to a St. Joseph County Superior Court summons filed Thursday.

The charging document filed by Eric Tamashasky, the chief deputy prosecuting attorney, said March's intoxication on the flight "endangered the life of another person, to wit: the passengers on the flight."

March was also fired by Air Wisconsin, which operates as a regional airline for United and United Express.

"The Flight Attendant involved in this incident is no longer employed by Air Wisconsin," the company said in a written statement. "We will continue to cooperate with local authorities and assist them as necessary."

