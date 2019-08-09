Breaking News

Modesto tells straight pride group it cannot hold rally at city park

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 11:46 PM ET, Fri August 9, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Organizer Don Grundmann drew laughter at a city council meeting this week.
Organizer Don Grundmann drew laughter at a city council meeting this week.

(CNN)The Northern California city of Modesto on Friday told a group that wanted to hold a straight pride event in two weeks that it cannot use a city park for the event.

The city suggested another location and gave the group -- the National Straight Pride Coalition -- a Tuesday deadline to accept.
City officials wrote in a news release that, based on security concerns, they determined the proposed event was not consistent with what the park is used for and the event would not be compatible with other things going on in the greenspace on August 24.
And organizers didn't prove they had insurance.
    A &#39;straight pride&#39; leader called his organization a &#39;totally peaceful racist group.&#39; The crowd erupted in laughter.
    A 'straight pride' leader called his organization a 'totally peaceful racist group.' The crowd erupted in laughter.
    "The city has been informed that the certificate of liability insurance for the proposed event has been voided. Liability insurance is a requirement for renting many city facilities," the city said.
    Read More
    The straight pride group will need to secure insurance by Tuesday to use the alternate facility.
    On Wednesday, the city council held a meeting where almost 30 constituents spoke against the event. Organizer Don Grundmann made news when singled out council member Kristi Ah You, accusing her of "pulling the race card" and allegedly inflaming tensions by "attacking us as racists."
    "We haven't done anything," he said. "We're a totally peaceful, racist group."
      The crowd erupted in laughter.
      As Grundmann tried to regain control of the room, he said his group was "here to defend all races" and claimed that Planned Parenthood was the "greatest mass murderer of blacks in this nation's history."