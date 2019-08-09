A California woman is missing. Her boyfriend rapped about killing someone and burying the body

(CNN) A man who rapped about killing a woman and burying her body is now suspected in the disappearance of his missing girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Amanda Custer has been missing for nearly two weeks. Robert Camou, a 27-year-old man police describe as her boyfriend, has been arrested but not charged in connection with her disappearance.

Robert Camou is considered the main suspect in Amanda Custer's disappearance.

Custer, 31, was last seen July 29, when police responded to a possible domestic dispute at Camou's home in Monrovia, California, Lt. Scott Hoglund said at a news conference Thursday.

Witnesses told police they saw Camou put Custer's "lifeless body" in the back of a gray Toyota Prius before driving away. Authorities found "evidence of an assault" in Camou's bedroom and recovered blood from the scene, Hoglund said.

Police found more blood in the cargo area of the car and a digging tool, Hoglund said. Investigators are trying to determine if the blood belonged to Custer.

