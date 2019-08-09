English ex-rugby pro Christian Wade scores 65-yard touchdown on his first NFL touch

(CNN) Former England rugby star Christian Wade wasted no time in making his case for a spot on an NFL roster.

The 28-year-old running back, who switched sports after a seven-year rugby union career that saw him play twice for England's national team, took his first ever NFL carry for a rapid 65-yard touchdown in the Buffalo Bills ' preseason opener on Thursday night.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch.



Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

Wade is one of four athletes on the NFL's International Player Pathway program, which plucks athletes from other countries and gives them an opportunity to make it in the NFL.

Known for his speed, he previously played as a winger for the rugby union team Wasps since 2011.

And Wade's quick feet were on show with his only carry of the game, as he cut to the right and skipped past the Indianapolis Colts on his touchdown dash. The contest ended in a 24-16 Bills victory.

