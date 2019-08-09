Baseball fans, get ready to hear about the Grateful Dead. Bill Walton will be calling his first MLB game

(CNN) Expect to hear a lot of wacky stories and Grateful Dead references when NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton calls a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels next week.

"Doing a game with Bill Walton is a gift," said White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, who will join Walton in the booth August 16 at Angel Stadium. "His mind is a playground, an orchestra and a volcano all rolled into one. It is impossible to think of someone who takes the audience and his broadcast partner on more of a journey through the world, and to have that next to me is an honor and a treat."

Walton, 66, is one of the most colorful broadcasters in sports, and he is known for his antics and odd stories. He was named by the American Sportscasters Association as one of the top 50 sports broadcasters of all time in 2009.

He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 1 overall pick in 1974, and he won a championship with the Trail Blazers and another with the Boston Celtics. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Walton is replacing Benetti's partner, Steve Stone, who is taking a few games off.

Read More