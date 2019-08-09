Canadian released from Syria says 'I thought I was going to be there forever'

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) A Canadian national who was detained by the Syrian government for months has been released and appeared at a press conference in Beirut on Friday.

"I thought I was going to be there forever," Kristian Baxter said, as he sat next to Lebanon 's security chief Abbas Ibrahim and Canadian ambassador Emmanuelle Lamoureux.

"Thank you for helping me get free," he said as he shook Ibrahim's hand. "I didn't know if anyone knew I was alive," Baxter added, breaking down in tears.

Baxter was held in Syria "for violating Syrian laws," Ibrahim said at the press conference, adding that it was Lebanon's mediation efforts that "reduced his detention."

"We are very relieved that Mr. Kristian Baxter has been released from Syria," the Canadian government said Friday.

Kristian Baxter walks next to the Canadian Ambassador and Lebanon's internal security chief after being released.