They might be better for the planet, but are plant-based burgers good for you?

Plant-based burger patties made by Impossible Foods contain a genetically modified version of heme, an iron-containing molecule from soy plants, which is what gives them a meaty flavor.
Vegan soy bratwurst has become a popular choice in Germany, allowing meat-lovers to cut meat from their diets without necessarily changing them too much. Meat-free diets have come a long way, with a variety of alternative options.
Fried cabbage with bread crumbs -- the vegan version of traditional German schnitzel -- looks just like its meat counterpart but with healthier ingredients.
Organic tofu is the base for many vegan and vegetarian meals.
Seitan is a meat alternative made from gluten, or wheat protein.
Tempeh is a traditional Indonesian product made from fermented soy.
"Turkey" made from tofu or seitan -- often sold under the Tofurky brand -- is especially popular around the holidays.
Quorn is a meat alternative derived from fungus, mixed with an egg- or potato-based binder.