Philadelphia Eagles open sensory room for fans with autism

(CNN) The "no reentry" rule that's applied at most major venues can make a family coping with sensory needs think twice about whether they go to an event like a professional football game.

The Philadelphia Eagles built a sensory room in their Lincoln Financial Field so those fans don't have to feel left out.

The Eagles are the first NFL franchise to open a sensory room, constructed in the off season, exclusively for fans with sensory challenges who might need to decompress from all the excitement and noise happening out by the field.

KultureCity, a nonprofit based in Birmingham, Alabama, helped the Eagles get the stadium up to "sensory-inclusive" certification standards. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), which has worked with the Eagles on autism advocacy initiatives in the past, sponsored the room.

Every guest services stand in the stadium now offers "sensory bags" filled with tools like noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads, the Eagles said in a news release. For fans who might get too overwhelmed by the loud noises and bright lights on the field, the sensory room offers a quiet spot to regroup.

