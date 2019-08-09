Decades ago an Ohio couple used IVF to have a baby, but a new DNA test showed another man is the girl's father

(CNN) An Ohio family says in a civil lawsuit that a fertility clinic used another man's sperm more than 20 years ago when the parents used in vitro fertilization to have a child and they only found out because of the results of a recent Ancestry.com test.

It is unclear who Rebecca Cartellone's biological father is. It is not Joseph Cartellone, who with his daughter and his wife, Jennifer, is suing the Institute for Reproductive Health, Ovation Fertility Cincinnati and The Christ Hospital Health Network.

"I never would've imagined the Christmas gift of home DNA kit would unveil this kind of abuse of our trust," Joseph Cartellone told reporters Wednesday.

The Cartellones say in documents filed Wednesday in a Hamilton County court that in 1994, Jennifer Cartellone underwent in vitro fertilization but the sperm came from someone else, not her husband. Rebecca Cartellone was born later that year.

"This is a massive betrayal of trust and an unthinkable break of trust," said Joseph C. Peiffer, managing shareholder of the Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane law firm. He told reporters in Washington it was the results of a home DNA kit from Ancestry.com that showed no relation between father and daughter.

