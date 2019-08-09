London hit by power outage following national grid failure

London (CNN) London and large parts of England and Wales were hit by massive power outages on Friday, UK power companies said Friday.

"We experienced issues with two power generators causing loss of power in selected UK areas," Britain's National Grid Electricity System Operator tweeted. "The issue is now resolved and the system has returned to normal."

Earlier UK Power Networks tweeted that the power cut affected a large area of London and the South East, which it believed to be because of a failure to National Grid's network.

Western Power Distribution, which distributes power to the Midlands, the South West region and Wales also tweeted that it was experiencing a "major incident on the national electricity infrastructure," but added that all customers who were affected have had their power restored.

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed to CNN that parts of its train network were affected following the power outage on Friday evening, but that power had been restored and service was expected to be back up and running shortly.

