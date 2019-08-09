London hit by power outage following suspected national grid failure

London (CNN) London and large parts of England and Wales were hit by massive power cut on Friday after a suspected national grid failure, UK power companies said Friday.

"We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers," UK Power Networks tweeted, later replying to customers confirming that "the issue was caused by a fault on the National Transmission Network," and that they expect power to be restored.

We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates. — UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) August 9, 2019

Western Power Distribution, which distributes power to the Midlands, the South West region and Wales said that they were experiencing a "major incident on the national electricity infrastructure," but added that 90% of their customers have since had their power restored.

"We are working hard to restore the remaining customers as soon as possible," WPD added in a tweet.

Transport for London (TfL) has also confirmed to CNN that parts of its train network were affected following the power outage on Friday evening, but that power had been restored and service was expected to be back up and running shortly.

Read More