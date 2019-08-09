AirPower is dead, but Mophie's 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is perfect for the Apple ecosystem

AirPower, Apple's promised wireless charging mat for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch may have been canceled, but Mophie seems to have come up with a similar solution. The accessory giant -- well-known for having pioneered the battery case market -- is launching a 3-in-1 wireless charging pad for $139.95 with dedicated spaces to charge all three devices at once. That's a very good price for an all-in-one experience (and we're also guessing it's cheaper than what AirPower would have cost).

The device features a pretty high-end build with a glass top and all-black design. Unlike other 3-in-1 chargers (like this option from Nomad) this Mophie is customized for Apple devices: There is a dip on the left-hand side of the pad for your AirPods and an Apple Watch charging stand on the top. There is, however, also a spot on the right-hand side you can use to charge a phone or any other Qi-enabled wireless-charging device, which could be an iPhone (charged at up to 7.5W), but could also be a Google Pixel or Galaxy Note 10, for instance.

Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad is now available for purchase on their online store and will be sold at Apple Stores starting next week.

Check back for our full review of this unique charging pad, coming soon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.