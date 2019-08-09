Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The epidemic of gun violence is treatable, and a Beyoncé portrait makes history. Plus, eating less meat may save the Earth. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
A history-making portrait of Beyoncé shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell will be added to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection. Here's why.
As America mourns, once again, Dr. Sanjay Gupta offers room for hope. Depending on your perspective, homicides with a gun may not be the thing you consider when thinking of preventable deaths. But if you think of violence as an infectious disease, your perspective may change, he writes.
Interest rates are dropping, and American mortgages are cheaper than they've been in years. The US economy is strong. That's a recipe for a booming housing market — but it isn't booming at all.
When it comes to elaborate nuptials, few can rival the opulence of India's most expensive weddings. Beyoncé, couture and palaces are involved.
From Italy to Australia, discover the most beautiful spots for a perfect summer dip.
Eating less meat and reducing food waste could slash global emissions and benefit our health. That's according to a new report by United Nations scientists. Here's how you can start making healthier choices.
With energy-efficient technology and interactive appliances, this smart neighborhood models what homes will look like in 2040.